American Heart Association hosts healthy cooking class for expecting mothers in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A free cooking class was offered to families and expecting mothers in Lauderhill.

The class is part of the American Heart Association’s “Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies” initiative.

“I’m on a journey to start eating and cooking healthy and I think this was the best start for me,” said participant Whitney Phillips.

On Tuesday, attendees were taught cooking tips and received food samples, meal kits, grocery gift cards and cooking supplies.

“We really want people to know that the healthy choice can be the easy choice by us providing simple tools on how to reduce sodium, how to reduce sugar intake and again how to make simple, quick recipes,” said American Heart Association member Jennifer Tossie.

