American Cancer Society to hold virtual telethon on National Cancer Survivors Day

(WSVN) - The American Cancer Society is not letting COVID-19 stop them from raising money in the fight against cancer.

The Southeast Florida Area of the ACS announced they will be holding a virtual telethon to raise funds.

The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the American Cancer Society Florida’s Facebook page. The event also falls on National Cancer Survivors Day.

The telethon will be hosted by TV host Dave Aizer, who is a stage 3 melanoma survivor. The event will also feature appearances from local sports figures, including 7News’ own lead sports anchor Steve Shapiro.

Also featured in the event will be Jason Taylor, John Offerdahl, Mike Lowell and more.

“Cancer hasn’t stopped, and neither will we,” said Aizer. “We need to protect all the hope. The progresses in treatment. The answers. The lives saved. Let’s not let cancer gain ground – join us on this journey.”

In addition to local sports celebrities, guests who will speak will also include cancer survivors, doctors, and ACS spokespeople.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.