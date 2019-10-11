American Cancer Society hosts Inner Circle of Twelve luncheon in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - The American Cancer Society hosted its Inner Circle of Twelve luncheon to honor several South Florida women.

The luncheon was held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Key Biscayne, Friday.

They celebrated 12 women for their leadership and dedication to the organization’s mission.

Neiman Marcus of Coral Gables also partnered with the nonprofit and held a fashion show.

7’s Belkys Nerey had the pleasure to host the event.

The organization has saved more than 1.5 million lives in the past two decades.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.