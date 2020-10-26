American Cancer Society hosts drive-thru fundraising parade in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the fight against breast cancer, the American Cancer Society hosted a Drive for Strides 2020 event in Fort Lauderdale.

The event was held at Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, located at 3109 E Sunrise Blvd., Sunday morning.

Instead of a walk, the organization opted for a drive-thru tribute parade to protect the health and safety of its staff and participants.

“Due to COVID-19, the American Cancer Society’s funds are cut by 50% this year,” said Making Strides Against Breast Cancer organizer Donna Randazzo, “and this is funding for research, for rides to chemo, for places to stay near treatment, so it’s extremely important to raise awareness and raise funds today.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.