American bulldog mix goes from rescue animal to MDPD therapy dog

The Miami-Dade Police Department has a new four-legged recruit ready to bring comfort and support as a therapy dog.

Three-year-old Sparky showed on Friday that he’s ready for his close-up as the newest member of MDPD’s Neighborhood Resource Unit.

“His name is Sparky for a reason. He provides a spark to everybody he comes in contact with,” said MDPD Officer Ryan Fields.

But things haven’t always been rosy for the American bulldog mix. He was brought in after he was found hurt and abandoned.

“Sparky came to us injured. He was treated by our veterinarians,” said Miami-Dade Animal Services spokesperson Alex Munoz, “and many years ago, this was a pet that had few chances of surviving.”

Sparky then took part in the Neighborhood Resource Unit’s Second Chance Dog Training Program.

Fields said the trainee underwent a transformation.

“You always see him with his tail wagging and his ears up, and he’s always ready for a good time,” he said.

Sparky is not part of the K-9 squad of officers that take a bite out of crime. His beat has him providing emotional support wherever it is needed.

“Going to schools, hospitals, nursing homes to provide comfort for students, patients and all those alike in our community,” said Fields, “some additional support from us here at Kendall District.”

Sparky was trained by Fields and fostered by MDPD Reserve Officer Grace O’Donnell, who complimented the canine’s new attire.

“Look at you in your vest. Do you know how cute you are?” she said.

Now Sparky is ready to be an ambassador for the police department and Miami-Dade Animal Services. Both agencies are hoping he will spark the community’s interest in adopting shelter pets.

“It emphasizes the incredible type of animal that’s at the shelter, dogs and cats that are ready to be adopted every day that can be used as family pets or even trained with special skills like Sparky,” said Munoz.

Fields said he and Sparky will go anywhere in the county where needed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.