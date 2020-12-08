American Airlines, Stand Up To Cancer debut plane with names those affected by cancer

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines and Stand Up To Cancer have worked together to create a special message for those who have been impacted by cancer.

On Tuesday morning, an Airbus A321 wrapped with 22,627 names of cancer survivors, patients and those who lost their battle to cancer debuted at Miami International Airport.

The plane will be touring four airports, starting at MIA before heading to Charlotte, Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix.

“What meant most to our team members and what does it mean to care for people on life’s journey and how we support Stand Up To Cancer, and when we really started thinking about that, we said what a better name than to be able to honor somebody on an airplane and fly it across the skies,” said Griffin Gonzalez with the community relations team.

Anyone who made a donation of $25 or more to Stand Up to Cancer in July was given the opportunity to add a name to the plane.

