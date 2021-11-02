MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - It appears to be business as usual at Miami International Airport after American Airlines faced travel trouble.

American Airlines only canceled a few flights out of MIA, Tuesday.

Thousands were canceled and delayed since Friday due to severe weather and staffing shortages.

The company said it added about 1,800 flight attendants to the schedule to help stabilize the situation.

