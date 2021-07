SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - American Airlines will be helping those affected by the Surfside condo collapse.

The airline will be donating 3 million miles to United Way of Miami-Dade to transport families traveling to and from the city.

American Airlines is also offering to fly the remains of those who died in the collapse back to their hometown.

