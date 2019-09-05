American Airlines mechanic arrested after allegedly sabotaging plane at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested after he allegedly sabotaged a plane at Miami International Airport.

Prosecutors said the mechanic, identified as Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani, disabled a navigation system on a flight set to take off for the Bahamas from the airport in July.

An alert then went off, and the plane returned to the hanger.

According to the criminal complaint, Alani was upset over stalled union contract negotiations.

None of the 150 passengers on board the aircraft were hurt.

Alani is expected to appear in federal court on Friday.

