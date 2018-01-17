American Airlines goes cashless at MIA counters

MIAMI (WSVN) - American Airlines will no longer accept cash at Miami International Airport.

The airline has announced that they will only accept credit and debit cards, starting Thursday.

That means if you’re planning to buy your tickets at the counter, pay for baggage or services for an unaccompanied minor, it has to all be done in plastic.

“If it moves the process a little faster, for me, it’s perfect,” said passenger John De Maarten.

Airline officials said they did not want to cause hassles for passengers, so they installed cash to debit card kiosks. It costs $5 to buy the prepaid debit card.

Passenger Elaine Williams said this is an unnecessary extra step. “It’s harder for some people,” she said.

She was at least happy that there were no long lines at the machine.

American Airlines officials said that cash transactions take longer than debit and credit card transactions, so this is a step in the right direction.

“We have about 38,000 passengers every single day here in Miami, so easing a process like this is gonna make the line shorter, and it’s gonna get the customers through the TSA line quicker and on to their destination,” said Alexis Aran Coello with American Airlines.

MIA will be the 53rd airport where cash will no longer be accepted at American Airlines counters.

