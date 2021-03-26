American Airlines Arena to officially be renamed FTX Arena

MIAMI (WSVN) - The American Airlines Arena will now have a new name: FTX Arena.

The County Commission approved a 19-year partnership with FTX to rename the home of the Miami Heat to FTX Arena.

The county approved the proposal, sponsored by Commissioner Keon Hardemon, to invest $90 million in net revenues from the partnership to go towards programs to reduce gun violence and to “expand economic prosperity for Miami-Dade residents.”

“This is a historic investment for Miami-Dade – $90 million over 19 years that we will put to use to tackle some of our most pressing challenges and build a healthier, safer community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We’re grateful to FTX for their investment in Miami-Dade and proud to bring this partnership home.”

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange where customers can trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

