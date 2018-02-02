Ambulance with patient crashes into vehicle in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck transporting a child patient crashed into another vehicle, leaving several injured.

Officials were transporting a pediatric patient to Plantation General Hospital at the time of the crash, Friday afternoon.

The fire rescue truck could be seen with damage to the front end and the windshield. The other vehicle had already been lifted onto a flatbed tow truck.

Two firefighters on board were treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital. Fire rescue also transported the patient and the driver of the car to the hospital.

The scene along State Road 7 and Northwest 16th Street has been closed off to motorists in the southbound lanes.

Police could be seen rerouting motorists at 16th and 19th streets.

