AMBER Alert issued for unknown teenage girl out of Orange County

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenage girl out of Orange County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the unknown girl is approximately 16 years old and was last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando.

The girl was last seen wearing a red baggy t-shirt with dark pants.

The teen is believed to be in the company of a man who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with dark pants.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office has released surveillance video showing the teen and the man in a gas station. Detectives believe the girl was abducted by the man.

Officials said the pair may be traveling in a gray Toyota RAV4 with the Florida tag 504RXA. The rear passenger window on the vehicle is broken.

If you have any information on the pair’s whereabouts, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233.

