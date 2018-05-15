AMBER Alert issued for possibly-abducted teenage girl in central Florida

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a teenage girl in central Florida.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the unidentified black female was last seen being pulled into an SUV in Titusville.

The girl is described as being approximately 15 years old, 5’5″ in height, wearing a green shirt and khaki pants. Police said she has dreads in her hair with one white stripe.

She was last seen in the 1600 block of Barna Avenue on Tuesday morning, being pulled into a charcoal SUV with an exterior tire on the back of the vehicle. Police do not have a tag number.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Titusville Police Department at (321) 264-7800 or call 911.

PLEASE SHARE! Florida AMBER Alert for an Unknown Female, last seen being pulled into a charcoal SUV by a dark-skinned person in the area of 1600 block of Barna Avenue in Titusville around 7:30-8:30am today. Age/height is approx. Call Titusville PD: 911 or 321-264-7800. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/gB5b5lwZ6B — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 15, 2018

