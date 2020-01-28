AMBER Alert issued for newborn, father after 3 women found dead inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three women have been found dead inside of a Southwest Miami-Dade home, and authorities have issued an AMBER Alert for a newborn boy and his father, who live in the home where the victims were found.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to a home along the 21900 block of Southwest 187th Avenue to perform a welfare check just before 4:45 p.m., Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they discovered three deceased adult women inside of the home, who had all been shot, police said.

It remains unknown whether or not the three women are related.

According to police, the call for a welfare check came from a family member of the people who live at the home. When the family member tried calling and did not get a response, that person showed up to the home, found the bodies of the three women and immediately contacted police.

The person who asked for the welfare check has not been identified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and his 1-week-old son Andrew Caballeiro.

PLEASE SHARE! #FLAMBER Alert for Andrew Caballeiro, 1 week old male, last seen Miami. May be w Ernesto Caballeiro, 49 yo male, 5'7", 240lbs. 2001 White Chevy Express, FL tag HETY13. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact law enforcement immediately. Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-471-2400 or 911. pic.twitter.com/FIJxjubR1T — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2020

Authorities said the two may be traveling in a white 2001 Chevrolet Express with a Florida tag number of HETY13. The vehicle is a passenger van with a decal of “Nesty School Services” and another of “Caution: Transporting Children” on the back left door.

Detectives have confirmed that Caballeiro lives in the home where the homicides took place and is related to one or all three of the victims.

“We’re asking the assistance of the community to locate him and his newborn infant child, so he’s not at the residence, and we’re attempting to locate him,” Miami-Dade Police detective Lee Cowart said. “He is just not at the scene, and he should be here at the residence.”

FDLE officials advise the public not to approach Caballeiro if located, and instead call law enforcement immediately.

He is described as having black hair, brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

If you have any information on this triple homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

