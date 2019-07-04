Amber Alert issued for missing toddler, child in Florida Panhandle

(WSVN) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old and 6-month-old boy out of Bonifay, Florida.

Authorities are searching for Casen Page and Caden Page who are believed to be in the company of 25-year-old Joseph page.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Casen Page and 6-month-old Caden Page last seen in Bonify. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/z2CJZ3zpsJ — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 4, 2019

The children were last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Highway 2, Wednesday.

The three may be traveling in a white 2014 Ford Escape with Florida tag number 0768TW.

A Florida State University tag is in the front, and an FSU sticker is on the back of the SUV.

Anybody with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681.

