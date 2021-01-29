AMBER Alert issued for missing Southwest Miami-Dade girls

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two girls missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

The search for 12-year-old Jazmine Brown and 13-year-old Markevia Wright was upgraded to an AMBER Alert, Friday.

“It’s really, really hard. It’s hard for all of us,” Lisa Brown, Jazmine’s grandmother, said. “Jaz, Markevia, if you can hear me, please come home.”

PLEASE SHARE! FL AMBER Alert for 12yo B/F Jazmine Brown & 13yo B/F Markevia Wright. May be w/ 16yo B/M Keon Kiser. Last seen near Homestead, FL. If you have any info on the whereabouts of these children, call Miami-Dade PD at 305-476-5423, 305-471-TIPS (8477), or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/6aTILMRWJV — FDLE (@fdlepio) January 29, 2021

The two girls have been missing since Monday in the Verde Gardens area near the Naranja neighborhood. The family said the two girls were hanging out outside but realized, around 8:30 p.m., they were nowhere to be found.

“Normally, they just walk around the neighborhood,” Brown said. “You know, they go to the neighborhood park and sit down and do little girl stuff, but somehow, they end up out of the perimeter.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the two girls may be in the company of 16-year-old Keon Kiser.

The FDLE also said the girls may have been kidnapped.

Jazmine is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue and white T-shirt, black biker shorts and pink and yellow sandals.

Police said the 12-year-old left on foot from the 28300 block of Southwest 124th Place, and she has not been in contact with any family or friends.

Markevia is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white sandals and a black shower cap.

Investigators said Markevia left on foot from the 12400 block of Southwest 283rd Street and has also not been in contact with any family or friends.

“If you have my granddaughter and her friend, please release them,” Brown said. “Let them go. It’s been five days. They’ve been missing since Monday, and we just want Jaz home. We want Markevia home. We just want this to go away.”

Detectives were seen in the neighborhood on Friday interviewing neighbors and gathering information.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee also made a plea to the public.

“I need your help,” he said. “I am personally begging you to help us return Jazmine Brown to her mother.”

In the meantime, the family are praying the nightmare will soon be over.

“It’s stressful. It’s hurting me. It’s hurting my family,” Brown said. “I mean, please, just hear us out. Please send them home.”

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.