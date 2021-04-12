AMBER Alert issued for missing Pasco County girl

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Pasco County.

According to investigators, Montana Breseman was last seen along the 11600 block of Town Center Road in New Port Richey, Monday.

She stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

***UPDATE (7:20 p.m.): A full version of the photo previously shared is now included. This photo was taken today. Montana also goes by “Jordan”.*** https://t.co/lgLwfggbDm pic.twitter.com/HNHOY6ks5K — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) April 12, 2021

Breseman was last seen wearing a gray hoodie that reads, “My Body My Sweat Your Tears,” a blue bandanna, and black and white leggings. She may be wearing heavy mascara or fake eyelashes.

Authorities said Breseman may be traveling with an unknown white male, approximately 20 years of age, with sandy blond hair. They may be traveling to Georgia by car.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774) or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 727-847-5878.

