(WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Osceola County.

Authorities issued the alert for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac, Thursday night.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with black jeans and an indigo jacket.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.