AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl.

Authorities are searching for 5-year-old Taylor Williams.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Taylor was last seen around midnight, Wednesday.

Investigators said upon waking up in the morning, she was not in her room, and the back door of the home was unlocked.

Taylor was last seen wearing pink and purple pajamas. She stands 3 feet and weighs about 50 pounds.

If you have any information on Taylor’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

