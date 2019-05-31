Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old boy from Central Florida

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. (WSVN) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old boy out of Winter Garden, Florida.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Hagans.

PLEASE SHARE! FL AMBER Alert for 16yo B/M Bruce Hagans, 6'2", 180lbs, last seen in Winter Garden. Abducted by B/M w dreadlocks driving dark gray Infiniti G37. Subjects may be armed/dangerous. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact Winter Garden PD at 407-877-5482 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/3BhiCufTha — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 31, 2019

Hagans was last seen in Winter Garden, Florida wearing a gray shirt.

Authorities said Hagans was abducted by a man driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

Officials said the subject may be armed and dangerous.

If you have any info on Hagans’ whereabouts, call police immediately.

