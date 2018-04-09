AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-month-old Miami boy

MIAMI (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old boy from Miami.

City of Miami Police are searching for 10-month-old Noah Florvil. Noah was last seen near 6603 NW 12th Ave, at around 9:34 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Noah was last seen with a heavy-set white Hispanic woman named Bella. Bella has blonde hair with a green streak in the front and was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, a purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Bella is reportedly a friend of Noah’s mother.

Noah has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

If you have any information on Noah’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

PLEASE SHARE! Florida AMBER Alert for Noah Florvil, 10mo B/M, 2'6", 30lbs, black hair/brown eyes, last seen wearing gray shirt & pants near 6600 block of NW 12th Avenue, Miami. May be w/ "Bella”, white/hisp. female. Have info? Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-579-6111 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/3JVIUKqibp — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 9, 2018

We need your assistance locating the endangered child (Noah Florvil) who has been reported missing since 9:30 p.m on 04/08/2018. pic.twitter.com/5ZvQ1DfshZ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 9, 2018

