AMBER Alert issued for missing 10-year-old Miami girl

MIAMI (WSVN) - The search for a missing 10-year-old girl has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

The search is on for Randi Canion. Randi was reported missing after she was last seen Saturday night near North Bayshore Drive and 78th Street.

Police said Randi may be in the company of an unidentified male.

Detectives believe the pair may be traveling in a white van.

Randi stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Her hair was last styled in box braids.

Officials urge anyone with information on Randi’s whereabouts to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.