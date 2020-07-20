AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old boy out of Tampa Bay area

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 9-year-old Florida boy.

The search is on for 9-year-old Michael Morris.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department, Morris was last seen along the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday, Monday.

Deputies said he may be in the company of 50-year-old Haralampos Savopoulos who may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa with the Florida tag number PCWH01.

Morris stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. He has green eyes, blonde hair and an abrasion on his chin.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and white shorts.

Savopoulos is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, members of the public are not advised to approach the two, but to contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this Morris, please contact FDLE or the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at (727) 847-8102 or 911.

