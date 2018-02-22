AMBER Alert issued for 8-year-old girl missing from Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have issued an AMBER Alert for an 8-year-old girl who went missing from Cape Coral.

A search is underway for Juliet Odierna. She was last seen near the 3000 block of Oasis Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Juliet was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with khaki shorts and black shoes. She stands about 4 feet 3 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Investigators said they believe she might be in the company of 34-year-old Jennifer Odierna and 37-year-old Theodore Moschovas.

They may be traveling in a 2016 black Hyundai Accent with the temporary tag number of CBN9123.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call police immediately.

