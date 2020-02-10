AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted in Apopka

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a 3-year-old girl who was abducted from Apopka.

Madeline Mejia was last seen in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street on Monday.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Mejia stands 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

FDLE officials said Mejia was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas license plates and lightly-tinted windows.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle is described to be white Hispanic man with long brown hair and facial hair.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on Mejia’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

