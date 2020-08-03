AMBER Alert issued for 2-week-old Coconut Creek newborn

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-week-old newborn from Broward.

Coconut Creek are searching for 19-day-old Joshua Quinteron.

We have just issued an #AmberAlert for a missing 19-day-old baby, Joshua Quinteron. His father is the suspect & witnesses say hurt the baby after forcibly removing him from his mother. 954-973-6700 or call 911 if you can help with any info. Father & child last seen in Oakland Pk. pic.twitter.com/pIYfZypWsV — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) August 3, 2020

According to police, the newborn was forcibly taken from the mother by his father, 17-year-old Jonathan Garcia.

Witness told police Garcia was seen hitting and shaking the child as he was running away from the scene.

Investigators determined Garcia took an Uber with the child to Oakland Park. He was last seen getting out of the Uber with the child near the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 38th Street in Oakland Park.

If you have any information on the case, call Coconut Creek Police Department at 954-973-6700, or call 911.

