AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing Florida children

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing Florida children.

Officials are searching for 7-year-old Triniti Rodriguez and 5-year-old Tristin Rodriguez.

The pair was last seen in Wauchula, Florida, and investigators believe they may be with 28-year-old Brian Rodriguez.

It is unclear if Rodriguez is related to the children.

Detectives said the group may be traveling in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator with the Florida tag LGHW24.

Investigators said if the group is spotted, do not approach and instead call authorities.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-773-0304 or call 911.

