AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a boy and a girl who went missing in Jacksonville.

Authorities said 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams were last seen along the 10000 block of West Beaver Street, Sunday.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Braxton and 5-year-old Bri'ya Williams out of Duval County. If you have information, call Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/556miTBU7n — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 15, 2019

Additional photos of Braxton and Bri’ya were released on Monday morning.

“Since they were reported missing, we’ve had a number of key assets in the area,” a Jacksonville Sheriff spokesperson said. “About 100 patrol officers, JFRDs, USAR teams are out here with us, and we currently have about 150 investigators.”

Braxton stands 3 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 40 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Bri’ya stands 3 feet tall, weighs around 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

“We are working multiple scenarios,” the spokesperson said. “Foul play could be a factor. Obviously, at this point, we just don’t know.”

Braxton was originally reported last seen wearing a red sweater and blue jeans, but authorities later said the red sweater was found inside of the residence he was last seen at. Bri’ya was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with colorful writing on front and black leggings.

“If you live in the area, please search your property, including under mobile homes, in sheds, in or around abandoned cars,” the spokesperson said. “Key areas to search as we’ve mentioned obviously are retention ponds. We’ve got divers in those areas using sonar, using drones in heavily wooded areas.”

AMBER Alert Update: The investigation has revealed that the clothing reported to be worn by Braxton was not correct, as the red sweater was located inside the residence. Please continue to RT their photos.#FindBraxtonAndBriya pic.twitter.com/GfK8Lwuppt — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 16, 2019

Some neighbors said they passed out fliers to notify others.

“I’m concerned about the kids because of the weather tonight, and not only that, I’m just concerned about their safety,” an area resident told a Jacksonville-based reporter.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts to call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-8774), the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

