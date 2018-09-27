AMBER Alert issued for 2 children in Live Oak, Fla.

(WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for two children in Live Oak, Fla.

Seven-year-old Brian Mejias has black hair parted to the left, brown eyes, weighs approximately 43 pounds and is said to stand at 4 feet.

Six-year-old Gabriela Mejias has long, black hair past her waist and brown eyes. The 6-year-old weighs about 36 pounds and is around 3 feet tall.

Both of the children were last seen in the area of 900 block of Ohio Avenue in Live Oak.

Brian was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts. The 7-year-old is missing teeth on the top right side of his mouth and has scars below his hairline as well as the right side of his forehead.

Gabriel was last seen wearing a pink dress. The 6-year-old has noticeable dimples and has crowned teeth except the front four.

The children may be traveling in a black Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and a Texas license plate, driven by a male named Rochie.

The vehicle is suspected to be part of a three-vehicle caravan, including a beige Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with no tints, driven by a male named Melecio and occupied by a female named Alexia.

The third possible vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Tahoe or Suburban with lightly tinted windows and a Texas license plate.

The group may consist of 13 subjects in total plus the two children and may be traveling west towards Texas or Madison, Fla.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the children, contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 362-2222 or 911.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.