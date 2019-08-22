AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old Florida boy

(WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-year-old Florida boy.

Authorities are searching for 10-year-old Cedric Barnes.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Barnes was last seen in Orange Park.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt, jean shorts and a red backpack.

He was last seen getting into a silver sedan driven by an unknown man with short dreadlocks.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call police immediately.

