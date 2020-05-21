AMBER Alert issued after 9-year-old boy with autism abducted from SW Miami-Dade store

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER Alert for a 9-year-old boy with autism who has been abducted from the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade Home Depot.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along the 15000 block of Southwest 88th Street just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to a store employee, the abductors crashed into the mother’s car and took off with the child, who has been identified as Alejandro Ripley.

“I saw the police, so I tried to ask somebody, and they told me they kidnapped a kid,” he said. “They took objects from the mother, and it’s really impressive how you see these things happen in Miami because you don’t expect somebody to get kidnapped here in Miami, so it’s very frustrating to think that happens here.”

🚨 We need your help in locating Alejandro Ripley, a 9-year-old autistic/non-verbal boy that was abducted near the area of SW 158 Avenue and 88 Street. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to IMMEDIATELY call 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/8wFCBL5AcG — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 22, 2020

Alejandro is described as standing 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes.

Investigators added that Alejandro has a scar on his left leg and is non-verbal.

FDLE said he was abducted by two men driving a light blue sedan.

7News cameras captured multiple police cruisers outside of the store, and a helicopter could be heard flying over the scene.

Police have blocked off the parking lot’s entrances and exits, and they are not letting people leave or enter the area.

If you have any information on Alejandro’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or dial 911.

