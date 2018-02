CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WSVN) — Police have cancelled an AMBER Alert for an 8-year-old girl who went missing from Cape Coral.

A search was underway for Juliet Odierna after investigators said she might be in the company of 34-year-old Jennifer Odierna and 37-year-old Theodore Moschovas.

Cape Coral Police cancelled the alert on Friday morning after locating Odierna.

