Amber Alert cancelled after toddler, infant found safe in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities in Polk County have cancelled an Amber Alert, hours after a 1-year-old and 4-week-old went missing in Lakeland.
Khalid Preston and Tavion Calloway were previously reported abducted in the area of the 3400 block of Swindell Drive, Monday.
Just after 8 p.m., officials said the children were taken by 21-year-old Shauncey Miller.
Preston and Calloway were safely recovered just before 8:30 p.m., Monday.
