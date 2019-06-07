Amber Alert cancelled after teenager found dead in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a teenager was found dead in Orange County.

An Amber Alert was issued on May 31 after 16-year-old Bruce Hagans disappeared from Winter Garden, Fla.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Twitter the teen was found dead, Friday.

Authorities said the teen was abducted by a man driving a dark gray Infiniti G37 sedan.

Winter Garden Police are investigating Hagans’ death.

If you have any information on Hagans’ death, call Winter Garden Police at 407-877-5482.

