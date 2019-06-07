Amber Alert cancelled after teenager found dead in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a teenager was found dead in Orange County.

An Amber Alert was issued on May 31 after 16-year-old Bruce Hagans disappeared from Winter Garden, Fla.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Twitter the teen was found dead, Friday.

UPDATE: The AMBER Alert for Bruce Hagans has been cancelled. It is with sadness we inform you that he was found deceased today. Thank you for sharing the alert. If you have any info about the child’s death, please contact Winter Garden PD at 407-877-5482. #FLAMBER #AMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/ovxhHaQpC0 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 7, 2019

Authorities said the teen was abducted by a man driving a dark gray Infiniti G37 sedan.

Winter Garden Police are investigating Hagans’ death.

If you have any information on Hagans’ death, call Winter Garden Police at 407-877-5482.

