Amber Alert cancelled after teenager found dead in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – An Amber Alert has been cancelled after a teenager was found dead in Orange County.
An Amber Alert was issued on May 31 after 16-year-old Bruce Hagans disappeared from Winter Garden, Fla.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said on Twitter the teen was found dead, Friday.
Authorities said the teen was abducted by a man driving a dark gray Infiniti G37 sedan.
Winter Garden Police are investigating Hagans’ death.
If you have any information on Hagans’ death, call Winter Garden Police at 407-877-5482.
