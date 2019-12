(WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been cancelled after a missing teenager from Osceola County was found safe.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials issued the alert for 15-year-old Kamelia Isaac, who was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Locustberry Drive in Kissimmee, Thursday night.

She was found safe just after 9:15 p.m.

