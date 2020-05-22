AMBER Alert cancelled after 9-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade boy found dead

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have cancelled the AMBER Alert that was issued for a 9-year-old boy with autism after his body was found.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that Alejandro Ripley was found dead, Friday.

An AMBER Alert was issued after investigators said Ripley was taken from the parking lot of a Southwest Miami-Dade Home Depot just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Ripley’s mother said two men forced her off the road and blocked her vehicle in.

A passenger in the vehicle got out of the car, came over to Ripley’s mother, pushed her and demanded drugs.

Once she told the man she did not have drugs, that is when she said they took her cellphone and pulled Ripley out from inside the car.

Early Friday morning, officials found a body in shallow water near Miccosukee Golf & Country Club at Southwest 138th Court and 62nd Street.

However, officials have not confirmed that the body belongs to Ripley.

The Florida Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley has been cancelled. We are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.

If you would like further information, please call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423. — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

FDLE said he was abducted by two men driving a light blue sedan.

Officials advise the public not to approach the two men if they see them, but instead, call 911.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

