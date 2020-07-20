AMBER Alert cancelled after 9-year-old boy Florida found safe, suspect in custody

An AMBER Alert has been cancelled after a missing 9-year-old Florida boy was found safe.

Officials issued an AMBER alert for 9-year-old Michael Morris Monday morning.

However, just after 10 a.m., Pasco County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael was found safe, and the man they believed he was traveling with, Haralampos Savapoulos, was taken into custody.

Deputies said Savapoulos faces charges of aggravated battery and kidnapping.

