ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert for a for a 6-year-old Florida girl has been cancelled after the girl was found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for El’egance McGlocking, Thursday, but just minutes later, announced that the child had been found safe.

The Florida AMBER Alert issued for El'egance McGlocking has been cancelled. We are happy to report that the child is safe. Thank you for sharing! Please contact the St. Augustine Police Department at 904-825-1070 for more information. — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 10, 2021

