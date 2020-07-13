Amber Alert cancelled after 5-year-old Florida girl found safe

(WSVN) - UPDATE: Naomi Rose Herring has been found safe, according to authorities.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old Florida girl.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office officials said 5-year-old Naomi Rose Herring went missing shortly before 2 a.m., Monday.

PLEASE SHARE! FL AMBER Alert has been issued for 5yo W/F Naomi Herring, 3'0", 35 lbs, long brown hair & brown eyes, last seen 100 block of SW Old St Augustine Rd in Madison, bumble-bee dress & blue shorts. Have info? Contact Madison Co. SO at (850) 973-4001 or 911. #FLAMBER pic.twitter.com/uthRguMXKM — FDLE (@fdlepio) July 13, 2020

Herring stands approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 35 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a black and yellow bumble bee dress and blue shorts.

According to MCSO officials, deputies were dispatched to a call about a missing child at a Deerwood Inn in Madison, near the I-10 interchange of South State Road 53.

Responding deputies were told Herring was last seen asleep in one of the motel rooms at approximately 12:30 a.m. along with another child in the care of an adult male.

At 1:40 a.m., the child’s mother returned to the motel room and found the door to be closed but unlocked.

The man and the other child were inside of the room, but Herring was not found with them.

If you have any information about the possible whereabouts of Naomi, call 911 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 973-4001 extension 1.

