AMBER Alert cancelled after 2 missing Florida children found safe

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert that was issued for two missing Florida children has been cancelled.

Officials have located 7-year-old Triniti Rodriguez and 5-year-old Tristin Rodriguez.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s, both children were found safe, and the adult they were believed to have been traveling with, 28-year-old Brian Rodriguez, has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.