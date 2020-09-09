AMBER Alert cancelled after 10-year-old Miami girl found

MIAMI (WSVN) - An AMBER Alert for a 10-year-old Miami girl has been cancelled after the girl was found.

Miami Police announced that they have located 10-year-old Randi Canion.

RECOVERED: We are happy to announce that Randi Canion has been Recovered. Thank you to all that published, broadcasted, and retweeted the information. https://t.co/5n9NWBOsSB pic.twitter.com/57Dk4T39Nc — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 9, 2020

7SkyForce HD flew over a Valero gas station located at Northwest 79th Street and Northwest 13th Avenue where police had found the 10-year-old girl.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Randi after she disappeared Saturday. Detectives said she may have been with an unidentified man.

Police have not yet said who the man was, or if there were an arrest was made.

Police have stated that Randi ran away a couple of times in the past, but this time was different because she wasn’t in communication with her caregiver.

Her caregiver did not respond to 7News’ request for comment.

