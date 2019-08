(WSVN) - An AMBER Alert has been cancelled for a missing 10-year-old Florida boy after he was found safe.

Authorities issued the AMBER Alert for 10-year-old Cedric Barnes, Thursday.

Florida AMBER Alert issued for Cedric Barnes, 10, last seen in Orange Park, getting into a silver sedan. The sedan was driven by an unknown black male with short dreadlocks. Please contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office with info at 904-264-6512 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/sHeoDQOb2f — FDLE (@fdlepio) August 22, 2019

He was found safe a few hours after the amber alert was issued.

