AMBER Alert cancelled after 1-year-old Florida girl found safe

VALRICO, Fla. (WSVN) — An AMBER Alert that had been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was inside an SUV that was reported stolen has been cancelled.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 1-year-old Tinnley West was found safe and unharmed.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the infant’s mother was unloading things from the back of the car while Tinnley was asleep in the backseat.

Deputies said someone jumped in and stole the car with the infant in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was ultimately found abandoned in a church parking lot with the baby safe in the backseat.

Investigators are now searching for the person who stole the car.

