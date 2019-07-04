Amber Alert canceled after missing toddler, child found safe

(WSVN) - An Amber Alert for two boys, ages 5 years old and 6 months old, missing out of Bonifay, Florida has been canceled.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said Casen Page and Caden Page were found safe, just before 10 a.m., Thursday.

UPDATE: Page and the children have been located and are safe. We will update this post later to give more information. pic.twitter.com/DiRcxN0JNU — Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (@HCSO_FL) July 4, 2019

The children were last seen in the area of the 3000 block of Highway 2, Wednesday.

Officials said their father, 25-year-old Joseph Page gained access to the home of the babysitter by posing as a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

He allegedly forced his way inside, striking the homeowner with the door before taking his children.

According to HCSO, Joseph fled with the kids in a white 2014 Ford Escape with Florida tag number 0768TW.

A Florida State University tag is in the front, and an FSU sticker is on the back of the SUV.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.