AMBER Alert canceled after 3-year-old abducted in Apopka found safe

(WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an AMBER Alert issued for an abducted 3-year-old girl from Apopka after she was found safe.

Madeline Mejia was last seen in the area of the 600 block of East Orange Street on early Monday morning.

The Florida AMBER Alert for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia has been resolved. The child is safe! Thank you for sharing this alert! — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 10, 2020

FDLE officials said Mejia was found safe just before 11:40 a.m.

When the AMBER Alert was issued, FDLE officials said Mejia was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas license plates and lightly-tinted windows. The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle was described as a man with long brown hair and facial hair.

It is unclear if the man or any other suspects have been taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.