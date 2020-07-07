Amazon warehouse may soon be coming to Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - An Amazon warehouse may possibly be built in the Homestead area.

On Wednesday, the Board of Miami-Dade County Commissioners will discuss the sale of land in Naraja to Amazon to build the facility.

The land is near the Homestead Air Reserve Base.

Amazon officials said if the sale is approved, the facility will provide 325 new jobs to community members.

In the sale proposal, the company is offering to pay the county $22 million, with $5.5 million going towards the Miami-Dade County Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.