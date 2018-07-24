Amazon Prime members can now get free Whole Foods deliveries in South Florida

(WSVN) - Amazon Prime members in South Florida are about to get a little more bang for their buck with free grocery delivery from Whole Foods.

Amazon announced the move Tuesday, saying Prime users in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Palm Beach can get items from the grocery store, including “select alcohol”, delivered in as little as an hour.

According to The Verge, the Prime Now service offers two-hour delivery for free with a minimum order of $35, while a one-hour delivery costs an additional $7.99.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to delivery in as little as an hour through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our customers in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Palm Beach, Long Island and New York City,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally-sourced favorites.”

The move is another way Amazon is rewarding its Prime members with benefits at Whole Foods. Back in May, the company announced that customers with Prime memberships in Florida can receive extra discounts at the supermarket chain.

Customers can shop the available delivery options from Whole Foods at www.primenow.com, or through the Prime Now app on Android and iOS. The service is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

To see if you live in a Prime Now delivery area, enter your zip code here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.