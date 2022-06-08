FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two crooks were caught on camera after walking away with multiple packages outside of two South Florida homes.

One theft, involving a man, happened on Southwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale, in May.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approaching the victim’s front door and knocking several times. When he realized no one was coming to the door, he bent down and took the boxes.

Inside the boxes were baby items for children, a pool pump and some clothes, according to the homeowner.

Once the crook opened the package and saw that he was unable to use any of the products, he dumped them all at a nearby home.

Police said the boxes ended up in the trash bin of Sharon Theron.

“My husband came home and saw all these packages on the trash can, and then there were some at the door, but it wasn’t our name or anything like that and not even the address, and so he went searching for the people and found them down the road,” said Theron. “Some of the stuff looked like it had been taken out.”

Fort Lauderdale Police hope to stop the crook from striking again.

“If Amazon comes here around 2 o’clock always, then this happened in the early afternoon, which isn’t really good,” said Theron.

The same crime occurred in Miami-Dade County. The only difference being that the crook is a woman.

Surveillance footage shows the woman parking on the lawn of a home, taking multiple Amazon packages from the front of a Palmetto Bay home.

The packages stolen are said to have contained nearly $1,000 in products for home renovation.

The theft is said to have happened Monday, at around 5:30 p.m.

“I hope they find the person, I hope they are taken account for,” said Theron.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.