Amazon now delivers beer, wine to South Florida homes

(WSVN) - Amazon Prime Now has begun delivering beer and wine to South Florida homes.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the service is for Prime members and will offer hundreds of wine and beer brands, including South Florida’s own brew, Funky Buddha.

The two-hour delivery will be eligible for South Broward and Miami-Dade addresses. One-hour delivery is available for $7.99, the company announced.

The service is also reportedly being brought to Orlando.

To see if the delivery service can reach your home, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.